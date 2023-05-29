Roland Garros, Fognini’s super start: Auger-Aliassime eliminated. Djokovic advances, tonight it’s up to Sinner

Very interesting program in Paris. The day of Roland Garros great start for Italy thanks to Fabio Fognini: the Ligurian eliminated the Canadian in three sets Auger-Alsofavorite on the eve. Jannik Sinner Instead, in the evening session, he will deal with French Muller, n. 90 atp. On the field too Marco Cecchinato: for him there is the very young Frenchman (19 years old) Van Ashe. Lasts for Flavio Cobollimaking his debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam: the Spaniard for the Roman Carlos Alcaraz. In the women’s field, two blue women are involved: Elizabeth Cocciaretto e Martina Trevisan.

Roland Garros men’s draw

Roland Garros women’s draw