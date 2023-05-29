Home » Roland Garros, Fognini’s super start: Auger-Aliassime eliminated. Djokovic advances, tonight it’s up to Sinner
Roland Garros, Fognini's super start: Auger-Aliassime eliminated. Djokovic advances, tonight it's up to Sinner

Very interesting program in Paris. The day of Roland Garros great start for Italy thanks to Fabio Fognini: the Ligurian eliminated the Canadian in three sets Auger-Alsofavorite on the eve. Jannik Sinner Instead, in the evening session, he will deal with French Muller, n. 90 atp. On the field too Marco Cecchinato: for him there is the very young Frenchman (19 years old) Van Ashe. Lasts for Flavio Cobollimaking his debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam: the Spaniard for the Roman Carlos Alcaraz. In the women’s field, two blue women are involved: Elizabeth Cocciaretto e Martina Trevisan.

Roland Garros men’s draw

Roland Garros women’s draw

Key points

Djokovic, winning debut

Novak Djokovic qualifies for the second round of Roland Garros. The Serbian, number 3 in the world and third seeded, overtook the American Aleksandar Kovacevicnumber 114 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in two hours and 26 minutes.

(afp)

Fognini: “I’m happy to be able to have fun at this age”

He’s radiant Fabio Fognini after knocking out the world‘s 10th Happy Auger-Also. “I’m happy with the win, you could see Felix wasn’t well today and I wish him a better recovery. I’m lucky to be able to have fun at this age, but now I need to recover physically.”

(reuters)

Avanzano Norrie and De Minaur

Cameron Norrie passes the first round. The British tennis player, seeded number 14, beat the home wild card in five sets Benoit Pair per 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Other first round results:

From Minaur (Aus, 18) batte Ivashka (Blr) 6-1 5-7 6-1 6-3

rods (For) beats Shang (Chi) 4-6 2-6 6-2 6-3 6-1

Etcheverry (Arg) beats Draper (Gbr) 6-4 1-0 retired

Schwartzman (Arg) beats Zapata Miralles (Esp, 32) 1-6 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 6-4

Super Fognini: eliminated Auger-Aliassime

Great debut at Roland Garros per Fabio Fognini: the Ligurians gave a show against the Canadian Auger-Also winning in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 17 minutes of play. Now the 36-year-old blue will face the Australian Jason Kublernumber 69 in the ATP ranking, who defeated the Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta in five sets

The men’s table

The women’s table

