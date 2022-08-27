

Gathering the power of young people to build a strong country with talents 2022 Pujiang Innovation Forum held a symposium for young scientists



China News Service, Beijing, August 27 (Reporter Sun Zifa and Zheng Yingying) The reporter learned from the Ministry of Science and Technology that on August 27, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal Government held a symposium for young scientists at the 2022 Pujiang Innovation Forum, with the theme of “Gathering Young People to Build Strength” Talented country”.Ministry of Science and TechnologyParty groupsecretaryMinister Wang Zhigang presided over the symposium, and 30 representatives of outstanding young scientists from universities, research institutes and enterprises attended the meeting.

At the symposium, representatives of young scientists such as Zhang Qi, Li Ang, Yang Shu, Zhang Jiaolong, Huang Yangmu, Zhuge Qunbi, Yang Hui, Zhao Kun, and Wang Yi talked about their experiences and experiences based on the actual research work, in order to promote the growth of young talents and better Give full play to the role of young talents and actively make suggestions.Xu Guanhua, Guo Huadong, Jin Li, Lin Zhongqin, Chen Jie, etc.academicianExperts communicate with young scientists. Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Li Meng, Deputy Secretary-General He Defang, Shanghai Deputy Mayor Liu Duo, and Deputy Secretary-General Shang Yuying attended the meeting.

The young scientists who attended the meeting expressed that they were very lucky and proud to be able to participate in major national scientific research tasks and achieve scientific research results that satisfy the country and the people. The country and the times have created scientific research, and scientific research has made young scientific and technological workers. Young scientific and technological workers have witnessed with their own eyes that many scientific and technological fields in China have gradually moved from following to running, and now some leading the way. This is inseparable from the open and inclusive scientific research environment created by the party and the country, and the willingness of generations of scientific research workers. Young people should inherit the spirit of scientists and devote themselves to research. With the rapid development of science and technology in today’s era, opportunities and challenges coexist, young scientific and technological workers should have the courage to shoulder the responsibility of the times.

academicianThe experts reviewed the unforgettable experience of conducting scientific research in their youth, and sent messages to the young scientists attending the meeting: Youth is the most precious, we must cherish time, and put scientific research in the first place; we must have the spirit of devoting ourselves to the country, anchoring the goal and persevering , we must also pay attention to the integration of disciplines, teamwork and international cooperation; we must maintain diligence, scientific research can not be opportunistic, how much input can produce as much output, we must be down-to-earth and work for a long time; we must strengthen ideals and beliefs, have great ambitions, and practice with practical actions To pursue lofty ideals and truly grow into a scientific master who can strongly support the development of the country.

Wang Zhigang said that in recent years, the Ministry of Science and Technology has given more trust, better help and stronger support to young talents, and encouraged young talents to take the lead and be the protagonists. Aiming at reducing the burden of scientific research personnel and stimulating innovation vitality, the Ministry of Science and Technology, together with relevant departments, has successively launched “burden reduction action 1.0” and “burden reduction action 2.0”, which have achieved remarkable results in reducing forms, solving reimbursement problems, and “checking and slimming down”, which have been widely accepted by scientific research. Units and researchers are welcome. Recently, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other 5 departments have focused on young researchers and launched the “Reduction Action 3.0”, focusing on solving the outstanding problems faced by young researchers, such as few emerging opportunities, narrow growth channels, frequent evaluation and assessment, and heavy transactional burdens. Opportunities, reducing assessments, maintaining time, and strengthening the body and mind are five actions to ensure that young researchers can focus their energy on scientific research and fully stimulate their innovative potential and vitality.

Wang Zhigang emphasized that this symposium provides opportunities for young scientists to exchange ideas, and it also effectively demonstrates the spirit of Chinese scientific and technological youth in the new era of high spirits and striving for the first place. Young scientific and technological talents are an important part of the national strategic scientific and technological talents and an important cornerstone of China‘s building a modern and powerful country. The careers of contemporary young talents are highly compatible with the time to realize a modern and powerful country by the middle of this century. Combining their own development with national development is a major mission entrusted by the times to young talents. Young talents must have family and country feelings, establish correct values, maintain a positive attitude, insist on pursuing scientific truth, have the courage to make breakthroughs, make bold innovations, and work hard on key and difficult issues. It is not only necessary to obtain scientific research results, but also to form a scientific research paradigm and methodology. Young talents must shoulder the heavy responsibilities of the times, take the initiative to act actively, maximize their potential for talent in the experience of major tasks, realize the tempering and growth of life in the pursuit of dream science and technology, and contribute to the construction of a strong country in science and technology and talent. (Finish)

