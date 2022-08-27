Home Entertainment Return of the Jedi Star Wars Series ‘Obi-Wan’ Releases Documentary
Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan” will launch the documentary “Obi-Wan: Return of the Jedi”, the latest poster will be released on September 8 Launch Disney+.

The new drama “Obi-Wan” has aired on May 27, set 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, Ewan McGregor returns to play Obi-Wan, Hayden Kerr Ristenson returns as Darth Vader, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Cheng Kang, Simone Kessel, and Ben Safdie also star.

Deborah Chow (“The Mandalorian”) directed, and the production also used the famous StageCraft technology of “The Mandalorian” to shoot the landscape on the set with LED projection screen.

