The Queen Elizabeth continues to worry the subjects. The health conditions of him, by now, hold in anxiety all the United Kingdom. On September 5, the 96-year-old monarch will have a fundamental political commitment: to appoint Prime Minister to the winner of the conservative party primary. The official ceremony was scheduled in London, as per tradition. Usually, in fact, the appointment takes place a Buckingham Palaceor al Windsor Castle. This year, however, there may be a historic change of plans. THE mobility problems of the queen, in fact, have persisted for more than a year and doctors monitor her condition hour after hour.

The change of plans?

In recent months the salute of the Queen Elizabeth she was constantly monitored by her medical staff. Mobility problems forced the sovereign to review and reorganize her official commitments, sipping her public appearances to avoid any kind of effort. On September 5, however, Queen Elisabeth will have to fulfill one of the main duties of her role: to nominate the new one Prime Minister British, the fifteenth of his reign, after the resignation of the former premier Boris Johnson and the primaries of the conservative party, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss among the favorites.

According to the Sun, doctors advised her not to leave the Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, where he has been spending his summer holidays for about a month, to reach London on September 5, as originally planned, and confer the position of prime minister on the winner of the conservative party primary, which will be announced that day and will immediately take up the task. The British tabloid makes no mention of a possible worsening of the state of health of the sovereign but, simply, they do not want to subject her to travel stress.

Announcement in Balmoral?

In the past twelve months he has had to cancel many public events where the figure of the monarch is required. Among the many also the inauguration of the parliamentary year a Westminster and the climate summit in Glasgow, replaced on both occasions by his son Charles. Her participation in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, for the 70th anniversary of the throne, in June, was also reduced due to these mobility problems, never specifically explained. At 96 years of age, of course, it’s understandable that doctors don’t want him to get tired. But having the new prime minister come to Scotland, instead of going to London, is another sign of the difficulty in keeping her official commitments. A clear sign that her health conditions are at least alarming. And so, in all likelihood, the new British Prime Minister will receive official office in Scotland.

