Home Business GdF: “So in 2017 the Benettons shared 2.6 billion”. The file
Business

GdF: “So in 2017 the Benettons shared 2.6 billion”. The file

by admin
GdF: “So in 2017 the Benettons shared 2.6 billion”. The file

Morandi collapse: “More profits, less maintenance”. The secret card

About the investigation relative to collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoacost the life of 43 peopleimportant news emerges. Tick ​​a dossier from the Finance Guardand unpublished report viewed by Fatto Quotidiano, and which will be deposited and discussed in the coming weeks within the process for the collapse of Morandi. In the last ten yearsthe dividends distributed by Highways for Italy they have “increased steadily”, while le maintenance costs they came halved. The average of the production costs of the sector increased, but those of the dealership, in contrast, decreased. In the year preceding the Genoa massacreAtlantia Spa – the holding that controlled Aspi, 30% owned by the Benettons – celebrated by distributing a extraordinary dividend of 2.5 billion euros, i.e. 230% more than the 775 million in 2016.

The informative – continues the Fact – signed by General Ivan Bixio and Colonel Giampaolo Lo Turco, lines up i balance sheets of the previous ten years to the massacre of Genoa, showing, in essence, how upstream of the massacre there are company policies systematically oriented towards cutting costs and distributing rich dividends. A sort of “motive”, which can explain certain choices upstream of the massacre in Genoa. The shareholders – it should be noted – have never been investigated. Either way it was l’Anacthe Anti-Corruption Authority, to ascertain how the concessionaires have not implemented 90% of investments agreed with the Ministry of Infrastructure between 2008 and 2017. While managing well 3.911 from viaducts e galleries out of 7,317, 53.45%, between 2008 and 2017 Aspi carried out just 2.3% of maintenance costs Overall: “A percentage which appears somewhat small – underlines the Guardia di Finanza – in relation to the importance of works in concession“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 8 of 02/27/2023 – Termination of the...

Spot gold bulls encounter resistance, yields hit a...

Climate target a long way off – CO₂...

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis...

Single check, increases in March (not for everyone)....

ֻ֧ чӪҵчр_йҾŻ

SAP CFO: 9.6 million euros severance payment

Job cuts at comparison service – cutbacks at...

Osimhen, Luis Alberto, Biraghi and.. Serie A look...

Rolled into the price of cabbage!Zhitai TiPlus 7100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy