General strike: here’s who stops on Friday 17th

by admin
ROME – After being ordered by the Guarantee Commission for the strike, the CGIL and UIL unions held a press conference to announce the changes and time reductions regarding the mobilization on Friday 17 November. We go from 8 to 4 hours of stoppage for workers in the transport sector, except in Milan, Naples and Bologna. They remain active and airports are operational, where flights are guaranteed throughout the day. It is confirmed stop for the whole day for public employees education, environmental hygiene and cleanliness and healthcare, but also in the private sector. Here are all the news divided by sector.

Public transport

The stop on public transport will only be for 4 hours. From buses to metros, from ships to ferries: all lines outside the 9-13 slot will be guaranteed. In Piedmont and Lombardy, Trenord will not join the strike and so will ATM in Milan: in fact there is not a sufficient interval since the last strike called by independent groups last Friday. Same thing also in Bologna and Naples.

Trains

Trenord aside, all railway lines stop with the same methods and times as the TPL. Trenitalia writes on its website that “the strike may lead to changes to the service, even before the start and after its conclusion”. The protected periods remain: in regional transport, services are ensured during the busiest times, i.e. from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm.

Planes and taxis

Flights remain operational throughout the national territory. In fact, the unions have decided to exempt the entire airline sector from the transport block, from flight staff to ground staff. To get to the airport, however, the taxi service will not be guaranteed, so abstention from the service or part of it is expected until midnight. Same thing also for highway and Anas road traffic workers.

Public employment

Public employees in health, education, postal services and environmental hygiene will cross their arms for 8 hours. The opening of post offices, schools and universities is at risk, as is the cleaning of streets, as well as medical visits. Rescue and emergency services are guaranteed. The firefighters only give up halfway through their shift and will only stop for 4 hours.

Private sector

Workers in companies and studios in the Central regions are also giving up the entire working day. The mobilization of CGIL and UIL is in fact divided into five days of strikes at an interregional level: on Monday 20 November it will be Sicily’s turn; Friday 24th of the Northern regions; Monday 27th of Sardinia and, finally, Friday 1st December of the remaining regions of the South.

