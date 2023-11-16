Biden-Xi handshake. The Chinese leader: “The world is big enough for Beijing-Washington coexistence”

The summit between the US president, Joe Bidenand the leader of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. Five hours of summit started with a handshake in front of the entrance to the historic Fioli estate, on the outskirts of San Francisco. “Bello see her againthere is no substitute for face-to-face discussions,” he began Biden opening the dialogue. “The world is big enough for coexistence and success Chinese e States United. Would be ‘unrealistic‘for one party to try to reshape the other’, the Chinese president said, adding that ‘China and the US cannot turn their backs’.

The two have not seen each other since last November when they met on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali. After China’s interruption of diplomatic dialogue on some crucial fronts such as the military and climate in retaliation for the visit of Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, the rapprochement between the two powers has struggled to take off also due to the incident of the alleged Chinese spy balloon at the beginning of 2023, but is now trying to start again here.

The topics on the table are different, from the war between Israel e Hamas to the one in Ukraineup to the possible collaboration for an agreement on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the military sector and a Chinese crackdown on the production of the synthetic drug opiate fentanyl. A few hours before the summit the first, decisive, sign of collaboration arrived, with the signing of a joint declaration in which Beijing and Washington committed to working together against “one of the greatest challenges of our time”. Talks on climate cooperation between the two most polluting powers in the world had been frozen for over a year. With this declaration, China and the USA will intensify cooperation on methane and will support global efforts to triple renewable energy by 2030. No mention of the use of coal, still actively employed by the PRC, or of the objectives of eliminating dependence on fossil energy.

Previous Article

Spain, the president of Madrid Ayuso calls Sanchez a “son of a bitch” in the Chamber. She spoke of alleged corruption in the mask case – Video