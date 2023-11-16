Home » AC Milan footballer Alessandro Florenzi is under investigation in the case of alleged football betting
AC Milan footballer Alessandro Florenzi he is under investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office in the case on the alleged bets on football matches for which the national team players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo and the Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli were already under investigation. L’breaking latest news he says that the accusation leveled against Florenzi is the same as that of other footballers: betting on abusive platforms.

The investigation at the moment does not concern bets that may have led to an alteration of the sporting result: it started from a Eurobet betting agency in Turin, suspected of allowing bets on illegal servers, i.e. on platforms that operate online without the licenses granted by the State.

Normally these platforms are used by organized crime to launder money. Large bets are made using systems that allow you to recover more or less the same amount invested, regardless of the sporting result. On a match, for example, you can bet on calibrated amounts at the same time on the victory of the home team, on that of the away team and on the draw: you will get a return on the invested amount and that money will be “clean”, that is, it will have a demonstrable origin, depending on difference of those invested. The fact that they were obtained on illegal platforms almost always implies, in case of control, only a small fine.

However, these illegal betting agencies are also used by those who cannot legally bet: this is the case of footballers, who are prohibited by the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) Sports Justice Code from betting on football matches, even if they do not concern the own team. If convicted, the players involved risk at least a three-year ban.

