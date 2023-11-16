Urban artists starred in ‘Witchcraft’ case in Transmilenio

In what the user who published the video called ‘witchcraft’you can see how two people entertain the public with a divination exercise.

In the scene it is possible to distinguish a man who is located near the driver of the transport and another who, Blindfolded, he stands in the part that many call the ‘accordion’.

Once the two are in position, the man in front of the bus begins to point with a pencil to various objects or items of clothing present, while asking different types of questions aloud.

Among the questions he asks his partner who is standing in the middle of the bus, those that refer to the color of a garment or its brand, characteristics of a person, pages of a book and the license plates of a car that travels down the street.

The person located in the middle of the bus, who is blindfolded and looks in a different place, answer all questions correctlyincluding that of the vehicle that is traveling on the street.

People’s reactions

Although these types of demonstrations can be fun to watch, On the faces of several passengers you can see a little discomfort and even fear.

It should be clarified that Several cases of theft usually occur in the Transmilenio with tactics similar to those seen in this video.

For their part, Internet users in the comments published several hypotheses about how they would be managing to guess all the questions. Among those that stand out the most are the use of codes to identify colors or brands.