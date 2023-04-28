Soy La Playa, the project of Pepe Medina (Airbag) takes off

Summer is here and Pepe Medina, one of the third parts of the Malaga band Airbag, starts his parallel project which he has come to call I am the beach. And it is that if someone is capable of putting a soundtrack to the sea breeze, the sun and everything that happens on the seashore, it is him. “You know how much I miss diving with you in the water, you put seaweed in your hair, you come out with sand on your face, I will never leave this beach…” All in a contemplative half time that tricks you like the waves of the sea.
This surprise single is the preview of what will be the debut album of Soy la Playa and that will be called There is a crazy person on the internet. Well yes, another madness that takes off.