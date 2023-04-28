Home » Soy La Playa, the project of Pepe Medina (Airbag) takes off
World

Soy La Playa, the project of Pepe Medina (Airbag) takes off

by admin
Soy La Playa, the project of Pepe Medina (Airbag) takes off

Summer is here and Pepe Medina, one of the third parts of the Malaga band Airbag, starts his parallel project which he has come to call I am the beach. And it is that if someone is capable of putting a soundtrack to the sea breeze, the sun and everything that happens on the seashore, it is him. “You know how much I miss diving with you in the water, you put seaweed in your hair, you come out with sand on your face, I will never leave this beach…” All in a contemplative half time that tricks you like the waves of the sea.

This surprise single is the preview of what will be the debut album of Soy la Playa and that will be called There is a crazy person on the internet. Well yes, another madness that takes off.

See also  Can Chinese local governments use their brains to financially rescue the property market to stimulate the economy? (Picture) Finance | Real Estate | Real Estate |

You may also like

Japan Day 13-14 & 20-21 May 2023 Rome

Windtre’s ultra-broadband arrives in Marsala with Open Fiber

Cantão presents its winter 2023 – MONDO MODA

disseminated the unpublished photos – breaking latest news

Lecce-Udinese / Silvestri speaks: “Today the approach will...

BENIN: Drinking water, a commodity that is becoming...

Euroleague reactions to penalties to Partizan and Real...

Japan announces that no new crown vaccination certificate...

The chaos of Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Saturday 29 April 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy