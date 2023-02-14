About a year before the start of the pandemic, the Bilbao quartet specializing in hard rock made its record debut with the recommendable “Dead Man’s Hand”, a short but intense album that positioned the group under the spotlight of the most interesting rock proposals in the country. Its members come from projects like Positiva, Grand Matter, Negra Calavera or Highlights and its singer, Miguel Moral (AKA Mick McGuire), we have always seen him sing in English. At least until this project, in which he continues with his sights set on classic rock but for which he has begun to write accurate and honest lyrics in his own language, which go like a glove to the infectious riffs and forceful melodies. . The vital break flushed some of their plans down the toilet and it was already in May 2022 when they released their second reference: another EP, this time live from their rehearsal space, with two of their own songs and two versions of two resounding references for the band, “Humble Pie” and “Ted Nugent”. The title of that album could not be more accurate given the circumstances, “From the hole”.

And now, with even more scope for action, McGuire, Marston, Duffy and Arny return with a batch of new compositions in their usual exciting hard rock vibe. Another EP that already from the title and the striking cover (the work of Unai Ortiz de Zárate) ensure the continuity of the “Renegades mythology”, with stories and images about outlaws, weapons, wild animals, escapes, pride and humility. In Mungia’s El Submarino Records studio, the four songs have been recorded with highly satisfactory results. “Duro y Humilde” begins by placing the cards face up, both for sound and for the message of its lyrics: the character in the song knows what he is like, for better or for worse, he knows some of the bumps in the road, but he is going to keep fighting until the end, because that is his way of being.

The drum starter of “The Renegade Rope” and central guitar solo may be reminiscent of Motorhead and “Bonfire of Wretched”, with its double guitar plucks, inevitably hark back to the best Thin Lizzy, albeit labeled Renegades. well visible. The half tempo “Nobody will come for you” is the perfect closing of the album with its dragging riff and its warning of flight and independence. Big news is expected from this vindicable combo.