Troops from the Joint Task Force Titán in a house on the Truandó river, Riosucio municipality, an illegal deposit and factory of explosive devices and antipersonnel mines of the Clan del Golfo.

In this place were two subjects, who fled when they noticed the presence of the soldiers. Immediately, the anti-explosive personnel carried out a meticulous inspection of the land, complying with internal security protocols, to subsequently destroy in a controlled manner an improvised explosive device (with characteristics similar to a balloon, loaded with approximately 20 kilograms of explosives), a 40-pound cylinder also conditioned with high-power explosives and 3 antipersonnel mines, which were found under a house, putting the integrity of the community in this sector at risk.

In this same place, 24 antipersonnel mines ready to be used, 150 inelectric detonators, 50 meters of detonating cord, 100 starter matches for the activation of antipersonnel mines, an AK-47 rifle barrel, 20 kilograms of Anfo and abundant material were also found. for the manufacture of explosive devices.

In this factory, between 200 and 300 improvised explosive devices and antipersonnel mines were produced weekly, which were installed to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force. It should be noted that before arriving at the site, the troops found the capture of a subject, an alleged member of this organized armed group, who was placed at the disposal of the competent authority.