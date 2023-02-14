news-txt”>

The FIFA Council today defined the participation modalities, specifically the distribution of places of the various continental confederations, of the Club World Cup which in 2025 will be played by 32 teams in a venue yet to be determined. The dates are June-July, therefore like those (apart from Qatar 2022) of the World Cup for national teams, while the places will be assigned as follows, according to what Fifa reports: 4 to the African confederation, 4 to Asia, 4 to Concacaf, 1 to Oceania, 6 to the South American Conmebol, 12 to UEFA and then to Europe and one to the national federation of the host country, for a total of 32.

The formula should be the usual one: 8 groups of 4 teams, and then direct elimination starting from the round of 16.

Also today, the FIFA Council approved the 2022 annual report, which highlights the international federation’s record revenue of $7.6 billion during the 2019-2022 cycle and the $11 billion expected to be earned during the period 2023-2022. 2026. “FIFA’s unprecedented investment in football is the result of our solid financial transparency and represents a concrete example of how we aim to make football truly global – said FIFA president Gianni Infantino -. The resounding success of the World Cup in Qatar has been instrumental in the organization’s ability to fulfill its mission in relation to our member associations and the world of football, despite the multiple challenges we have faced over the past cycle, not least the Covid 19 pandemic.”