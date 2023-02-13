Home Business Generali Assicurazioni: owns 2.86% of the share capital
Generali Assicurazioni: owns 2.86% of the share capital

Generali Assicurazioni: owns 2.86% of the share capital

Between 6 and 10 February Assicurazioni Generali purchased 1,364,771 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at the weighted average price of 18.13 euro, for a total value of 24,743,050 euro.

The transaction follows the announcement made on 19 January regarding the launch of the buyback program to service the Group’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 2022-2024 as well as the group incentive and remuneration plans in progress.

Following the purchases made, as of 10 February 2023 the Company and its subsidiaries hold 45,322,996 treasury shares, equal to 2.86% of the share capital.

