Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares rise to 2.65% of the share capital

Between 20 and 27 January Assicurazioni Generali purchased 2,316,819 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at the weighted average price of 17.84 euro, for a total value of 41,338,679.61 euro.

The transaction follows the announcement made on 19 January regarding the launch of the buyback program to service the Group’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 2022-2024 as well as the group incentive and remuneration plans in progress.

Following the purchases made, as of 27 January 2023 the Company and its subsidiaries hold 41,978,062 treasury shares, equal to 2.65% of the share capital.

