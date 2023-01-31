Low, reclining, wooden, with or without backrest, these are just some of the features on which camas What to define before purchasing. Believe it or not, it is those small details that make the difference when looking for the best option to get a good rest.

A good night’s sleep is also essential for general well-being. When you get quality sleep, it doesn’t matter if the alarm goes off at 5:00 am or 10:00 am, because the body is completely renewed and the mind is fresh to start a new day.

Hence the importance of taking the time to define which of all types of camas, they meet everything that is needed to get a well-deserved rest. How will you know? Here you will find a kind of practical guide that will help you decipher it.

Source: iStock

bed style

One of the main things that is needed to fall asleep is to prepare the room where you are going to sleep. This implies carefully choosing the color of the walls, the type of light and the style of bed that invites you to sleep.

That can be a bed with an iron base, a two-seater box spring or one of those modern bed models with a wooden back or many drawers on the sides to avoid having clothes thrown everywhere.

who is the bed for

The occupants of the bed also give you a clue as to which model should be chosen to facilitate rest. Although there are general recommendations that fit all types of users, for example, take measurements of the room, there are other more specific ones that make a difference.

A relatively high bed is convenient for an older adult with reduced mobility so that they do not have to bend down much to get up or lie down. While the beds at ground level are the most recommended for small children to get on and off more easily.

Source: Pexels

Single or double?

Size matters and a lot to sleep well, even more than deciding on beds with or without support. The reason is very simple, the more comfortable you feel and the freedom to adopt the sleeping position that you like the most or move freely from one place to another, the more it will help you to prevent contractures or feel discomfort during rest.

To this we must add if the wooden beds that you like the most will be only for you or to share.

Don’t forget a good mattress

There are couples that were born to always be together, beds and mattresses are one of them. Of course, this also has to be of quality, especially the appropriate thickness must be chosen according to the needs of each person.

It is important to choose a breathable material, especially if you live in a hot or humid area. Perspiring while you sleep is a stepping stone to sweet dreams.

Source: Pexels

Look for the most resistant

The bed you choose should be strong enough to support up to twice your weight or that of two people. You don’t want to have to wake up on the floor or resign yourself to sleeping stiff as a mummy so it doesn’t fall apart.

Avoid that unnecessary stress and opt for beds made with quality materials.

More tips to sleep better

Dim the lights two hours before bed so that the brain releases melatonin.

Half an hour before going to bed, avoid using electronic devices, especially cell phones.

Establish a sleep routine.

The bedroom should be clear and at a comfortable temperature.

Eat light, avoid sugar and coffee.

Now that you know what are the requirements that the camas To get a good rest, do not miss the opportunity to put these suggestions into practice and give yourself and your family the opportunity to have sweet dreams.

