Generali buys Conning and allies with Cathay Life

MILANO – Another operation for Generali. Three weeks after the purchase of Liberty Seguros, active in the non-life business and paid 2.3 billion, the Leone group is now expanding in the Life sector with the acquisition of Conning Holdings Limited, a global manager of financial assets with 157 billion dollars assets (144 billion euro). The value of the transaction is not known, but the savings market values ​​the companies between 12 and 15 times their gross operating margin.

