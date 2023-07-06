Generali buys Conning and allies with Cathay Life

11
MILANO – Another operation for Generali. Three weeks after the purchase of Liberty Seguros, active in the non-life business and paid 2.3 billion, the Leone group is now expanding in the Life sector with the acquisition of Conning Holdings Limited, a global manager of financial assets with 157 billion dollars assets (144 billion euro). The value of the transaction is not known, but the savings market values the companies between 12 and 15 times their gross operating margin.
