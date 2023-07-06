Sergio Bonelli Editore presents the Apocalypse illustrated by Paolo Barbieri

THE APOCALYPSE ILLUSTRATED BY PAOLO BARBIERI

From 14 July in bookstores and comics stores the volume in which Paolo Barbieri transforms the Apocalypse into a spectral and at the same time multicolored vision, into a sort of “festive” destruction in which the imagination goes beyond the visions and crosses the devastation up to the final stillness

In the wake of the success of Dante’s Inferno, Fables of the Gods e immortal fairy tales, Paolo Barbieri returns to amaze readers with the incredible illustrations that seem to come to life from the pages of a new volume, this time dedicated to the imaginative universe ofAPOCALYPSE.

The shocking visions of the apostle John, narrated in the most emblematic of the biblical books, emerge from the realm of the imagination and land on the realm of paper, in the splendid drawings of Barbieri, who with his usual mastery of style gives body and breath to death knights , monstrous dragons, infernal abominations, steps of fire, unspeakable scourges, otherworldly spirits and filthy creatures that rage in the last, furious days of humanity.

The volume offers an introduction by Luca Crovi and will be available in a variant cover with the Red Knight, the latter distributed exclusively in Games Academy stores, at the Bonelli Store and on the Bonelli Online Shop.

