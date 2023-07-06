Home » ++ Now it’s official, Frattesi is an Inter player ++ – Football
Sports

++ Now it’s official, Frattesi is an Inter player ++ – Football

by admin
++ Now it’s official, Frattesi is an Inter player ++ – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 06 – Now it’s official, Davide Frattesi is a new Inter player: the Nerazzurri club announced it in a statement published on the website. “The midfielder born in 1999 joins the Nerazzurri on loan with the right to buy,” reads the note with which Inter confirmed the agreement with Sassuolo. “Now Davide is awaited by a new challenge, in Nerazzurri colors: Frattesi will face it openly as always”, the words of the club. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  It is revealed that the total net worth of the national football team is 175 million yuan and the average age reaches 29.7 years old.

You may also like

Game Hours and Slot Machines: When It’s Worth...

The Julia Simon affair plunges French biathlon into...

Knicks’ Pursuit of Trading George for Barrett and...

Family mowed down by a car in the...

Vondroušová’s match of a lifetime at Wimbledon: I...

Negotiating the Salary: The Challenge of Hiring Juan...

Inter, with Frattesi 6 Italian players in the...

Wurz believes in Austrians in Formula 1

Fujian Harmony Village Basketball Competition Begins with Debut...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Liam Broady beats Casper Ruud,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy