++ Now it’s official, Frattesi is an Inter player ++ – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 06 – Now it’s official, Davide Frattesi is a new Inter player: the Nerazzurri club announced it in a statement published on the website. “The midfielder born in 1999 joins the Nerazzurri on loan with the right to buy,” reads the note with which Inter confirmed the agreement with Sassuolo. “Now Davide is awaited by a new challenge, in Nerazzurri colors: Frattesi will face it openly as always”, the words of the club. (HANDLE).



