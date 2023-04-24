Generali, increasingly Italian shareholders: foreign shareholders drop to 28%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Generali’s shareholders based in Italy exceed 70% from 65% a year ago. This is what emerges from the Report on corporate governance and the ownership structure of the Lion, which – with reference to the date of last March 10 – shows how, in all, the group has 180 thousand shareholders and another 28% (in which the United States, France and Germany) is attributable to the rest of the world (the same figure last year stood at 33%).

The major shareholders (Mediobanca, Caltagirone, Delfin…