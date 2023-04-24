follow the press conference after Atalanta-Roma LIVE

Josè Mourinho analyzed the match against Gasperini’s Atalanta, commenting on the 3-1 defeat and the numerous injuries that characterized the end of the Giallorossi match.

23.23

Dybala’s conditions and the dig at other clubs

“Dybala has a traumatic problem now, but for Abisso it was nothing, we are not powerful either individually or as a club structure as I saw yesterday or the day before yesterday a team put pressure without any kind of consequence. We are together and we will be together on Saturday ‘Olympic.”.

23:16

The words on Dybala and Smalling

“Dybala is hurting his adductor first of all because he didn’t have time to recover after Rotterdam. He was always at the limit, he helped a lot last Thursday and today within his limits he was trying to help. After Palomino’s foul he stayed on the field to give the feeling that we were 10 instead of 9. him Now he has a double difficulty both for the adductor and for Palomino’s foul now let’s see if he can continue to help. The 4-man defense will be worked on, a team that practically always plays 5-man is hard to change. We did it with Sampdoria but there isn’t much time to work, it’s tough we got to this situation where we could have stayed outside Europe and there would have been easy games without pressure, but if we’re only in one of the two the choice is obvious . I can’t make choices whether to choose between Europe and the league, I’m used to playing with 22/24 top players where one day Benzema played and once Higuain, once Drogba and once Crespo. I can’t choose and we have to play match by match but there’s the risk that we don’t do well in the league or in Europe or we’ll finish in the top 4 and win in Europe. For Smalling, if we don’t make official press releases, I won’t do them, he won’t play with Milan.”

23:11

Mourinho talks about the first goal

“There’s nothing to do, the only thing you can do is work. For the moment we have tried to recover, what worries are the players who cannot play and who are fundamental players like Smalling. Without Smalling you see the story of this player and his importance. Without him it becomes a giant problem but Llorente played an excellent game. For now there is no Llorente and these are the kind of situations that worry me, but this is us. We are also a team that loses and the coach is satisfied at his team’s home. We dominated for many moments and lost for episodes that are part of the game, but it’s okay. We play within our limits and today we made some mandatory changes and other almost mandatory ones that are made for tactics or because player A or B is at their limit and playing would be a big risk. The team finishes the game with 9 players and even with 9 he gets a post and almost opens the game again, I’m super happy with the boys. The only sad thing is the result.”

23:06

Mourinho jokes with Totti

“You are a captain, give me your name, thank you for your words we cannot perform miracles but there is a miracle which is the empathy between the team and all of you. People understand the principles of this team and through thick and thin we are always together from start to finish. You could have helped out on Saturday but I need Aldair more than you.”

23:05

Mourinho comments on the episodes

“The post means creating a situation, if you don’t create a goal situation you don’t get the posts. Afterwards we can choose what you want but injuries are part of the game, we tried to protect the people who showed more tiredness after Thursday’s game. People who played like Bove and Solbakken had a positive match.When we were in the match we conceded the third goal but we all conceded.When you miss someone it’s always a problem for some teams it’s a small problem for us it’s a big problem . Without Smalling it will be very tough, a defeat against Feyenoord would perhaps have given us more energy to fight better in Bergamo”

23:03

Mourinho analyzes the match

“I think that with our limits we played an excellent match it is not possible to remove episodes from the match because they are part of it but they can decide the result, but they were such because we controlled the match in the first half. The first goal is an episode because there is a player who loses the ball on the left side and the ball arrives on the right side. Then Tammy loses the ball and Pasalic scored, some players were tired. The second half was ours and after Pellegrini’s goal a new episode decided the game. If I have to play on Sunday or Saturday, I play. This is a united team and in difficulties we are always together. I think even the fans referred to Francesco (Totti) is one of the most representative will be proud of the team. For me it’s difficult to be critical of them because the episodes are part of the games but whoever makes a mistake pays. I’m super satisfied.”

22:48

Mourinho’s words after the match

Triple whistle at the Gewiss Stadium, Rome holds back the Champions League against Atalanta who seemed to have more. In the final, the injuries of Dybala and Llorente do not bode well for the Giallorossi. Soon Mourinho will appear on TV and at a press conference to answer questions about the match.

Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium