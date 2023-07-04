Home » Geneva Elkann in the red, Good Films no longer pulls: losses of 346 thousand euros
Business

by admin
Still a negative balance for the Good Films Of Guinevere Elkannfilm production and distribution company, which she founded in 2012 (and of which her brother Lapo was also a partner for a period) and which he closed his accounts almost always in the red. In fact, the company closed the 2022 financial year with a loss of 346 thousand euros worse than the 290 thousand euros of liabilities of the previous year.

A few days ago at Romachaired by it Elkann in his capacity as president of the company being the major shareholder with 99% (the remaining 1% belongs to Asmara Films, Elkann’s other film production company) the shareholders’ meeting was held which resolved to postpone the red again and not to settle it, thus bringing down the shareholders’ equity of approximately 46 thousand euros.

