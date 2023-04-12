Pnrr, Gentiloni: “What is crucial is not this payment, which will be there, but the size of the programme”

"We agreed with the Italian authorities for a few weeks of delay for the third payment" of the Pnrr, "it is not an exception, we have done it with other countries. What is crucial is not this payment, which will take place, but the dimension of the program in support of the Italian recovery. It is so important that a joint commitment of Brussels and Rome should be very important if this plan is to be implemented". This was stated by the European commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the work of the International Monetary Fund. Implementing this plan "is in the interest of the EU and of Italy".


