On the basis of what has been achieved during the 2022 pilot initiative, the second edition of the innovative project, “Young Mechanics MAN”, is officially starting. Developed by MAN Truck & Bus Italia in collaboration with UNHCR and intended for young immigrants and refugees. The goal remains that of training new technical figures for the automotive sector, giving a prospect of social and work integration to young exiles. Considering the success of the first edition, the conditions for doing well again this year, with more than satisfactory results, are all there.

Taking a brief step back in time, despite the numerous prizes and awards received for the initiative, the results of the first edition of the “Young Mechanics MAN” project were anything but obvious if we consider not only the basic difficulties but the general lack of experience in initiatives of this kind. Of the 12 young people selected and started on the project during the summer of last year, there are no less than five who successfully completed the training course and who, at the beginning of this year, were employed within the reference MAN workshops with a apprenticeship contract.

A sixth, out of the quota due to age, has nevertheless found a job at another MAN workshop, while abandonments along the training path can be attributed to various causes, from the transfer to another country of the whole family of origin to difficulties with the language and therefore with learning, up to the verification that this was not the job they aspired to.