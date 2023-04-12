Home World MAN / ‘MAN Young Mechanics’: training and integration. Second edition on the way – Companies
World

MAN / ‘MAN Young Mechanics’: training and integration. Second edition on the way – Companies

by admin
MAN / ‘MAN Young Mechanics’: training and integration. Second edition on the way – Companies

On the basis of what has been achieved during the 2022 pilot initiative, the second edition of the innovative project, “Young Mechanics MAN”, is officially starting. Developed by MAN Truck & Bus Italia in collaboration with UNHCR and intended for young immigrants and refugees. The goal remains that of training new technical figures for the automotive sector, giving a prospect of social and work integration to young exiles. Considering the success of the first edition, the conditions for doing well again this year, with more than satisfactory results, are all there.

Taking a brief step back in time, despite the numerous prizes and awards received for the initiative, the results of the first edition of the “Young Mechanics MAN” project were anything but obvious if we consider not only the basic difficulties but the general lack of experience in initiatives of this kind. Of the 12 young people selected and started on the project during the summer of last year, there are no less than five who successfully completed the training course and who, at the beginning of this year, were employed within the reference MAN workshops with a apprenticeship contract.

A sixth, out of the quota due to age, has nevertheless found a job at another MAN workshop, while abandonments along the training path can be attributed to various causes, from the transfer to another country of the whole family of origin to difficulties with the language and therefore with learning, up to the verification that this was not the job they aspired to.

See also  Geneva, Putin and Biden never alone at the top: no face to face


You may also like

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, «finished marriage». But...

Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply...

Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul...

Milano Comics&Games 13 and 14 May 2023. At...

Video online of suspected beheading of POW sparks...

how can the red star be in the...

Bologna Market – Blitz in South America: 11...

Venice-Palermo, the sale of tickets for the Rosanero...

DHL package message scam | Info

Far East Film Festival 25

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy