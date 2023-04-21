Home » German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for bureaucracy relief law
German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for bureaucracy relief law

German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for bureaucracy relief law

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In an application, the AfD parliamentary group calls for (20/6419) that the federal government will present a bureaucracy relief law by June 30, 2023. This is intended to exempt small and medium-sized companies from reporting and auditing obligations under the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act.

By creating incentives for companies to continue producing in Germany, the “de-industrialization that is already taking place” in this country should be stopped, the MPs demand. There is also a demand to stop the emigration of highly qualified German engineers, scientists and skilled workers abroad by creating “framework conditions for attractive working conditions and value-adding jobs”.

