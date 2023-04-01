Berlin: (hib/EMU) In its meeting on Wednesday, the economic committee informed itself about the development of semiconductor production in Germany. The Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Michael Kellner (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), answered the questions of the MPs on the status of the negotiations with the US chip manufacturer Intel, which is planning to build two factories in Magdeburg.

According to Kellner, the federal government is very interested in a settlement in Saxony-Anhalt. The 6.8 billion euros in funding that have already been promised have been included in the federal budget. When asked by a parliamentarian from the Die Linke parliamentary group whether the federal government had already given guarantees and what other commitments had already been made, the state secretary replied that discussions were currently being held with Intel about how the funding gap could be closed. According to media reports, the chip group considers subsidies of almost ten billion euros to be necessary, the reason being increased costs.

Kellner also reported that the federal government is also supporting the planned expansion of the Infineon plant in Dresden: According to Kellner, funding is also intended for Infineon. At both locations, in Magdeburg and Dresden, a focus should be placed on the promotion of research and development in the future, reported the State Secretary. The circular economy should also be considered here in order to increase the sustainability of production.