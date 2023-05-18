German Bundestag – Federal government supports European Chips Act

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The goals of the European Chips Act, “to want to increase the production of advanced and sustainable microchips in Europe by 2030, to reduce dependencies, to strengthen the resilience of the semiconductor ecosystem in the European Union (EU) and the digital and to promote ecological change”, according to a response from the Federal Government (20/6788) on a small request (20/6553) shared by the parliamentary group Die Linke.

According to the federal government, there is a strengthening of design, research and development capacities for advanced semiconductor and quantum technologies, support for small and medium-sized companies, start-ups and scale-ups, promotion of skilled workers, an investment-friendly framework for the construction of new types of manufacturing facilities for semiconductor production as well as instruments for the early detection of semiconductor bottlenecks and crises in the focus of the European Chips Act.

In order to achieve the goal formulated by the EU of achieving a 20 percent share of global chip production by 2030, the German government says it is willing to support the European Commission. The goal of doubling the European share of world production is “ambitious,” the reply said. The core objective is to secure the technological leadership of the EU and ensure a secure supply of semiconductor chips.