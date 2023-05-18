tennis club mladost got a new management | Sport

The Banja Luka tennis club got a new management this Thursday.

Source: MONDO

Tennis club Mladost held an Assembly session this Thursday in Banja Luka, where the club’s new management was elected.

The new Management Board includes Staniša Sladojević, Zdravko Predragović and Dražen Vipotnik, while the Supervisory Board includes Duško Lepir, Zoran Bašić and Ljubica Savić.

Staniša Sladojević was appointed as the club director, Ognjen Đurđević will perform the duties of the sports director, while Lana Popović is the club secretary.

“The newly elected staff of the club is made up of professional and dedicated people, with rich experience in the tennis world. We believe that their expertise and leadership will contribute to the further growth and development of the Mladost Tennis Club.

In the coming period, the club plans to continue improving the infrastructure, organizing tournaments and educational programs for all ages. Our goal is to become even stronger and to provide the best conditions for our members, as well as to be a significant part of the local and national tennis community.“, it was pointed out in the club’s statement.

Let’s remind, on session of the Assembly of the City of Banjaluka, held at the end of Marcha decision was made that the tennis courts in the “Mladen Stojanović” park, which have been maintained by TK Mladost since 1986, will be handed over to the management of the Tennis Association of the Republic of Srpska for a period of two years.

As the reason for making this decision, it was pointed out that the courts are being handed over for the purpose of “development and improvement of sports and physical culture in Banja Luka” and because of the “need for adaptation and reconstruction of the existing tennis courts in the park that will be used for organizing the Serbian Open ATP tournament”, which is in Banja Luka, held from April 16 to 23.

