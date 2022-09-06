The reform of the parental leave system is effective from today in Finland. Both parents will now be able to take 160 days away from work and transfer 63 to their partner if they wish, with the aim of achieving greater gender equality. According to the government, this formula would make it easier to reconcile “career and family life”.

The reform also takes into account the different existing family models. “All parents who have custody of their child will have the same right to parental support,” said Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The criteria do not take into account the sex of the parents, nor the fact that they are the biological or adoptive parents of the child.