German Bundestag – Help with company succession

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a small question (20/7035). Among other things, the question is which support programs, advice offers and advice centers are currently available for entrepreneurs who want to hand over their company to a successor.

The MPs also want to know how the number of hits on the company succession exchange “nexxt-change” has developed since 2010. The exchange is operated by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection and KfW together with the German Savings Banks and Giro Association, the Federal Association of German Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Central Association of German Crafts. The platform is intended to bring together those interested in selling and taking over.

The Union faction asks how high the hit rates have been since 2010 and how many ads have been uploaded in the same period.

