TechTicker: Yamaha Over-Ear YH-E700B, Sonnet Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock, Aune S9c DAC, Office chair with weight detection | News

YAMAHA OVER-EAR YH-E700B MIT ADVANCED ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING UND LISTENING OPTIMIZER

While the world ponders whether Apple’s new Vision Pro is the next big thing or just a huge mistake, it’s business as usual elsewhere. At least that’s what it seems when you look at the new Yamaha over-ear mobile headphones, for example YH-E700B looks at

Nothing against a constant and well-targeted further development of existing products. This is important and, especially in the case of mobile headphones, has led to really successful and, above all, good-sounding results, such as the outstanding ones, over a period of more than ten years T+A Solitaire T – which, however, also costs a few euros fuffzich.

In the price range around 300 euros, there are extremely many offers of headphones of this type. And this is exactly where Yamaha wants to further expand its position with the new YH-E700B. There aren’t any revolutionary innovations to be found, but the Japanese have at least given their newcomer a new design that really comes into its own in the color beige. Rather less in black.

The equipment is very neat and partly Yamaha-specific: Listening Optimizer to adapt to the ear geometry of the wearer, Advanced Active Noise Cancelling, which should not affect the actual enjoyment of music, Listening Care technology for situation-dependent sound adjustment and Headphone Control App.

Equipped is the YH-E700B otherwise with Bluetooth 5.2 and 40 mm drivers in an acoustically closed housing. The first models of the new Yamaha YH-E700B headphones are now available in black and beige in Germany at an RRP of 349 euros.

SONNET INTRODUCES ECHO 11 THUNDERBOLT 4 DOCK WITH HDMI

Sonnet has big plans and will significantly expand its range of Thunderbolt docking solutions. The first product of this effort is a variant of the well-known Echo 11 (Review).

Design and equipment of Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with HDMI are, as the name suggests, largely the same, but the new variant now has a 2.5 GbE port (previously only 1 GbE) and a port for HDMI. There is no TBT port on the back for this. Other differences lie in the details.

Thanks to the HDMI port, users can connect one HDMI monitor (4K, 5K, 6K or 8K or two monitors 4K, 5K or 6K) directly – without an additional adapter. While one of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports is used to connect and charge the computer, the other two are available for Thunderbolt peripherals. Three additional devices can be connected via daisy chain connections. USB4 and USB3 devices as well as monitors can also be connected at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain, for example.

The four 10Gbps USB Type-A ports accept almost any USB peripheral, including full-speed USB NVMe SSDs. Unlike other docks, each port on the Echo 11 HDMI delivers up to 7.5 watts of power, ensuring bus-powered devices are resilient, the manufacturer says. Users can also easily charge a smartphone or tablet with the USB port on the front.

The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock (Article number ECHO-DK11H-T4) is expected to be available from mid-June at an RRP of 337 euros.

AUNE INTRODUCES S9C PRO DAC HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER

The Aune Store, official contract partner for Aune Audio products in Germany and Austria, has made a name for itself with high-quality and affordable solutions from China, mainly for headphone enthusiasts. In addition to in-ears and portable players, the range primarily includes compact desktop solutions.

Brand new in the Aune range is the S9c Pro DAC headphone amplifier, the successor to the Aune S6 Pro. The special feature: The S9c Pro works with 2 parallel and clock-synchronized DAC chips and PLL clock synchronization of the 2nd generation. The device also offers a synchronized LDAC AptX HD Bluetooth input and many other technical refinements.

In the PLL (Phase Locked Loop) According to their own statements, the Aune technicians have been working on the 2nd generation for four years and are now presenting it for the first time in the new S9c Pro.

The Aune S9c Pro DAC plays HiRes up to 768 Khz 32 Bit DSD 512 MQA 16x and promises extremely low jitter. Digital input signals from Coax, Bluetooth and USB are converted to IIS and further digitally processed with the special onboard llS differential isolation transmission technology, which should lead to almost interference-free transmission and be reflected in an extremely clean audio signal. A 50W toroidal transformer with low residual ripple and capacitors with a buffer capacity of 23900μF provide the power. With 16 transistors in a fully discrete amplifier circuit, a +- 15 V power supply and 2 JFETs per channel, the headphone amplifier delivers up to an impressive 5 watts.

The Aune S9c Pro D/A converter and headphone amplifier has three headphone outputs: unbalanced 6.35mm, balanced XLR and 4.4mm Pentaconn. The Aune S9c Pro offers analog outputs for preamp/power amplifier or active speakers as cinch line out or symmetrically via XLR. The S9c Pro can also be used as a preamp. A handy aluminum remote control is included in the scope of delivery.

The Aune S9c Pro is now available in black or silver for 749 euros in the Aune Store.

OFFICE CHAIR MOTIV WITH AUTOMATIC WEIGHT DETECTION

Wiesner-Hager Möbel GmbH has presented a new office swivel chair. The reason This chair has a synchronous mechanism with automatic weight recognition.

The twist-balance mechanism of the motiv uses the advantages of a synchronous mechanism and does without the complexity of classic mechanisms, according to the manufacturer. It enables automatic weight detection with just a few, but all the more flexible components, by allowing the kinetic forces of its materials to take effect: A pre-stressed spring made of polymer plastic reacts to the user’s body weight when they sit down: the more weight the spring acts on, the larger it becomes her resistance. In this way, it automatically regulates the pressure of the backrest, and an intuitive sitting feeling is created. motiv is very well balanced for a wide range of users from 50 to 120 kilos.

The principle of weight-based adjustment of the synchro-mechanism is not fundamentally new. Other manufacturers offer office chairs with similar mechanisms, such as Sato with the Galileowhich has served me well for 14 years (see Rewind). However, the Wiesner-Hager motiv with a price of around 700 euros (depending on the equipment) is in significantly cheaper areas.

FRESH ‘N REBEL BLUETOOTH-LAUTSPRECHER BOLD L2

Fresh’n Rebel. Never heard? Me neither. But the Netherlands-based brand already offers quite an extensive portfolio of mobile audio products such as BT speakers and headphones.

New to the label’s range is the Bold L2, a Bluetooth speaker for at home and on the go. It is the provider’s largest speaker to date. The Bold L2 should – and this is where the marketing artists come into play again – be big in sound, big in power and big in performance.

Positioning the driver 12 degrees up inside the speaker is designed to deliver amazing, room-filling sound. With the 30 watt RMS woofer you can count on incredible bass and together with the 10 watt RMS tweeter the Bold L2 offers high audio quality and a really impressive volume. – According to the press text. Double Fun Mode allows two Bold L2 speakers to be wirelessly connected via Bluetooth for increased volume and true stereo listening.

The IP67-classified speaker Fresh ‘n Rebel Bold L2 has a battery for 22 hours of continuous sound and is from unknown at the price of unknown above unknown available. … Unfortunately, the press release simply leaves this important information open. Not even a link to brand page was included in it. But the products can also be found via Amazonwhere the Bold L2 is currently not listed.