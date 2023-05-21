Home » German Bundestag – Light arms exports worth almost two million euros
German Bundestag – Light arms exports worth almost two million euros

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In 2022, individual export licenses for light weapons and light weapon parts were issued in the amount of 288,031,252 euros. That goes from an answer (20/6792) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6607) of the faction Die Linke. By April 15, 2023, individual export licenses for light weapons and light weapon parts totaling 1,848,736 euros had been issued in the current year.

In the same period this year, individual export licenses for light weapon ammunition worth 65,358,480 euros were also granted. As the Federal Government reports, light weapon ammunition is ammunition “that can be fired from light weapons, but also from weapons that are mounted on vehicles, aircraft and ships, for example”. Last year, export licenses worth 165,761,930 euros were issued for such ammunition.

The response lists in tabular form for which countries and to what extent the permits were granted.

