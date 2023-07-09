Home » German Bundestag – Union faction wants to strengthen the maritime economy
German Bundestag – Union faction wants to strengthen the maritime economy

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In an application (20/7582), the CDU/CSU parliamentary group calls on the federal government to secure the future of the maritime economy. For this purpose, among other things, the office of the coordinator for the maritime economy is to be strengthened by focusing exclusively on the maritime economy. The Federal Government should also work at EU level for a European Maritime Coordinator.

In addition, a national port strategy is to be developed and its implementation started this year. According to the Union faction, the competitiveness of the ports should be ensured by significantly accelerating infrastructure projects.

There are also calls to examine tax incentives for investments in modern, particularly energy-efficient and environmentally friendly ships and to expand the support structure for the defossilization of maritime shipping.

According to the application, the waterways and shipping administration should be equipped with sufficient staff and its digitization should be promoted. In addition, the overall package to strengthen the competitiveness of German shipping should be continued and the effectiveness of the measures should be continuously checked.

The motion is to be debated for the first time in plenary this Thursday afternoon in connection with a motion by the SPD, Alliance 90/The Greens and FDP parliamentary groups, as well as the non-attached MP Stefan Seidler (Southern Schleswig Voters’ Association) and referred to the lead Economic Committee for further discussion.

