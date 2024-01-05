Home » German stocks mixed; DAX 30 up 0.48% at close By Investing.com
German Stocks Finish the Day Mixed

On Thursday, the German stock market closed with mixed results, as gains in certain sectors were counteracted by losses in others. The DAX 30 index rose by 0.48% at the close, while the FTSE 100 fell by 0.54% and the CAC 40 by 0.99%.

Commerzbank AG was among the top performers of the day, with a 3.99% increase in its stock value, while Zalando SE was among the worst performers, experiencing a 4.13% decrease. In the MDAX index, Siltronic AG and SMA Solar Technology AG were the top performers, while Evotec AG and Puma SE were among the worst.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange saw 375 stocks rising and 226 falling, with 39 remaining neutral. Zalando SE shares decreased while Rheinmetall AG shares reached an all-time high, rising by 2.73%.

In terms of options, implied volatility for the DAX 30 options fell by 5.20%, while gold futures and crude oil futures contracts experienced price changes.

The EUR/USD exchange rate remained unchanged, as did the EUR/GBP rate, while the U.S. dollar index futures fell by 0.14% to 102.06.

