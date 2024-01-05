SM Entertainment’s Boy Group RIIZE to Release New Single “Love 119” – A Unique Winter Love Song

SM Entertainment‘s boy group RIIZE is making a comeback with a new single titled “Love 119”, reported by Korean media. The unique winter love song is set to be released on major music websites at 6 pm on the 5th, along with the MV on YouTube SMTOWN channels.

The new single, “Love 119”, is said to sample the izi band’s “Emergency Room”, combining a sweet piano performance with a rhythmic drum sound to create a dreamy atmosphere. The song is described as expressing the feeling of ‘first love’ and will be sung in the independent genre of ‘Emotional Pop’, which is expected to attract the attention of fans.

The MV for “Love 119” will capture the first love atmosphere of the RIIZE members who have transformed into students in a dramatic form. The video will be shot in a panoramic view of Japan, depicting scenes full of winter atmosphere, giving the feeling of watching a ‘youth movie’.

The entire function of the ‘RIIZE Love 119 Mail Box’ promotion page will also be opened, encouraging more involvement from fans. The group’s return is highly anticipated and fans are excited to see what this new single will bring.

