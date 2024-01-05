DICE technical director’s “new T-shirt” shows off the “Battlefield” logo, and it is said that the new game was jointly created by 5 teams | news

EA’s Battlefield 2042 Development Team Teases Fans with New T-Shirt

Fans of EA’s popular first-person shooter “Battlefield 2042” may have a new game to look forward to, as the game’s development team has been dropping hints about a potential sequel. In a recent social media post, Darko Šupe, the technical director for DICE, the studio leading the development of the series, shared a photo of a new T-shirt featuring the “Battlefield” logo and the phrase “WE ARE.”

The T-shirt, which was revealed to be part of the Battlefield development team’s attire, also featured the logos and names of five EA studios, hinting at a potential collaboration for the next installment in the series. This post has sparked speculation among fans that EA may be in the early stages of developing a new “Battlefield” game.

The speculation is further fueled by the fact that DICE recently announced a logo change for the Frostbite Engine, which powers the “Battlefield” series. Additionally, well-known whistleblower Tom Henderson raised questions about the development of a new “Battlefield” game, leading many to believe that Šupe’s post is a subtle hint at what’s to come.

While fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of a new game, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has emphasized the company’s commitment to evolving the “Battlefield” franchise into a long-term online platform. With the success of online services contributing significantly to EA’s profits, it’s likely that the next “Battlefield” game will continue to focus on providing engaging online experiences for players.

Despite the potential for a new game, EA has not given up on “Battlefield 2042” just yet. The company has expressed interest in expanding the game’s online services and creating long-term sustainability for the franchise.

As fans eagerly await further updates, it’s clear that EA’s plans for the “Battlefield” franchise extend far beyond just creating new games. Whether it’s a sequel or a continuation of “Battlefield 2042,” it’s clear that EA is committed to providing an immersive and engaging experience for players.

