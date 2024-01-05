Spain, flu cases rising sharply: hospitals under stress

Flu cases in Spain spike by 75% as hospitals struggle to cope

In Spain, there has been a significant surge in flu cases, with a 75% increase reported during the last week of 2023. According to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, the incidence of flu cases has reached 438.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, putting a strain on health centers and hospitals.

The sharp increase in flu cases has led to a 60% rise in hospitalizations within just seven days, highlighting the overwhelming impact of the flu epidemic on the country’s healthcare system. With a succession of holidays, experts predict that the wave of flu will continue to rise for several more weeks.

A recent investigation by the CSIF union revealed that some regions, such as Castilla-La Mancha, are nearing the saturation point of their facilities, while others, like the Valencian Community, are facing challenges in finding enough reinforcements and are having to double the number of beds in some areas to accommodate the surge in patients.

The flu epidemic in Spain has raised concerns about the capacity of the healthcare system to handle the influx of patients and has prompted calls for increased measures to prevent the spread of the virus. With the situation showing no signs of slowing down, authorities are urged to take proactive steps to mitigate the impact of the flu epidemic on the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Share this: Facebook

X

