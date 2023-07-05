Farewell to Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey: Funeral Draws Family, Friends, and Luminaries

Title: Houston Rapper Big Pokey Remembered in Funeral Ceremony with Tribute from Mayor and Fellow Artists

Houston said farewell to beloved rapper Big Pokey, a founding member of the influential group Screwed Up Click, at a funeral held over the weekend. The service, held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, drew a large crowd of family, friends, and admirers, including dignitaries like Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, as well as fellow rappers Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, and Slim Thug.

Big Pokey, born Milton Powell, tragically passed away on June 18 at the age of 48. He collapsed during a performance in Beaumont, a city located in the east of Houston. The rapper had left an indelible mark on the Texas and Gulf Coast rap scene with hits like “Ball N’ Parlay” and “Who Dat Talking Down,” along with his notable contribution to DJ Screw’s timeless freestyle verse called “June 27th.” More recently, he featured in Megan Thee Stallion’s acclaimed track, “Southside Royalty Freestyle.”

While Pokey had numerous regional hits, his highest-profile moment came through his collaboration with fellow Houston rapper Paul Wall on the 2005 hit song, “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” The chorus of the track sampled Pokey’s verse from “June 27th.” This nationwide exposure showcased his immense talent to a wider audience.

Hailing from Houston himself, Pokey started gaining prominence in the late 1990s as a founding member of Screwed Up Click, an innovative rap collective spearheaded by the late DJ Screw. With DJ Screw developing a distinctive and influential musical style called “chopped and screwed,” Pokey became synonymous with the city’s unique sound, blending slow, melodic beats with energetic basslines.

In 1999, Pokey released his debut album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” followed by “Da Game 2000” the following year, further solidifying his position as a respected artist in the local rap scene.

As mourners paid their last respects, Houston bid farewell to a true rap pioneer, a charismatic artist whose contributions shaped the city’s musical heritage. Big Pokey’s legacy leaves an indelible mark on the rap community and will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

Funeral details for Big Pokey can be found on the Fountain of Praise Church’s website or by contacting their office.

