Home Business Germany and the Netherlands want to work together on offshore
Business

Germany and the Netherlands want to work together on offshore

by admin
Germany and the Netherlands want to work together on offshore

According to Scholz and Rutte, other topics at the government consultations, which included Economics Minister Robert Habeck, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, included the competitiveness of the EU, the fight against climate change and migration issues. Scholz repeatedly thanked the Netherlands for enabling Germany to switch from Russian gas to other suppliers in 2022. The reason for this is that the Netherlands had not stopped producing gas near Groningen in order to be able to supply Germany, despite the domestic political debate about earthquake risks.

See also  Grasp the general trend of A shares to seek structural value investment opportunities

You may also like

Mozambique: the business visa waiver will bring new...

New Rolex models: These are the most expensive...

Boccia group leader Pd? His true desire would...

Scholz confirms delivery of Leopard main battle tanks...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: European banking industry worries...

Credit Suisse, chairman of Saudi National Bank resigns

Volkswagen: Board members should get even more money...

Read the ExtraClick Review!

Wages and corporate culture – Management expert: “You...

The objectives of the plan for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy