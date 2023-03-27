Home World Udinese – From Bijol’s injury to the always active transfer market / The flurry
Udinese – From Bijol's injury to the always active transfer market / The flurry

Udinese – From Bijol’s injury to the always active transfer market / The flurry

Udinese prepares in view of the next championship matches. The team knows that they will have to face several defections starting this Sunday against Bologna at the Dall’Ara stadium. A difficult game from all points of view, against a club that is playing together with the Friulians for placement in the next Conference League.

It is certainly among the most important news of the day the misfortune of Jaka Bijol. Now it will be up to coach Andrea Sottil to find a solution as quickly as possible, even if it won’t be easy. In addition to the field, there is always talk of the market with lots of news arriving in the editorial office every day. Let’s not waste time and here are the latest from the barrage <<

