Czech vbr secured honors at the under-19 World Cup thanks to sixth place at the European U-18 Championship. Five promotion places were contested in Germany, while Spain, as a World Cup applicant with an automatic start, finished second to Finland in a tie with Lithuania.

There is satisfaction behind me, the group is very diverse. The different styles of basketball from three continents. The song is the confrontation and experience that I wanted for the games and I will not go to any European Championship. From the point of view of a good result, the group is playable, coach Viktor Prua was quoted as saying by the association’s website.

On the world stage, the main groups will once again play for qualification to the round of 16, in which the teams from groups A and B, respectively C and D will compete. The first competition of the Czech team in the playoffs will be from group C, in which they will play Japan Brazil, Lithuania and Italy.

Two years ago, at the World Championships in Debrecen, the Czech juniors under the leadership of the current coach of the senior national team, Romana Ptkov, took sixth place and recorded the best result since winning the title in 2001 in Brno. This year, the team will be represented at the Junior WC and will not be missing even on the 16th of February in 2025, because it will have a certain age as the applicant.