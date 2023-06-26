DFB women in the World Cup test against Vietnam: Start failed before the tournament

Not everything is going well for the German women’s soccer team. Image: EPA

The German soccer women are aiming for no less than the title at the World Cup in summer. The test against Vietnam, which failed despite the 2-1 win, shows that everyone involved needs to sharpen their senses again.

None of them seriously considered that things would go like clockwork from the start. But they all dared to do a little more than what they showed against a sparring partner who, by international comparison, has recently outgrown the status of a soccer developing country.

The national coach is initially confronted with the unexpected effort of having to explain basic things to her staff in detail: Against Vietnam there was a lack of clean passing, most attacks petered out because routes were not coordinated and there was a lack of understanding how the collective should position itself.

