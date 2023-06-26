Home » DAX chart analysis: DAX tests the trend line with pinpoint accuracy
News

DAX chart analysis: DAX tests the trend line with pinpoint accuracy

by admin
DAX chart analysis: DAX tests the trend line with pinpoint accuracy

After leaving the upward trend, the DAX tests the lower trend line with pinpoint accuracy.

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

See also  It's all already seen in Wakanda forever - Francesco Boille

You may also like

Isabel Allende: “In Chile people are longing for...

Young man died in an accident in Valledupar

Re-Distribution: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. outlines a 50...

Beijing recommends educational centers refrain from outdoor activities...

Valley, a biodiverse paradise to visit

Military police take control of prisons in Honduras...

Guillermo Gallegos wants to be mayor of San...

Community mothers believe Mauricio Toro’s project

The most important news from June 26th

Adventure tourism in the Darién or the trivialization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy