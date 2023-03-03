However, a loosening of the Swiss position is hotly debated, above all because the armaments industry is building steam. The German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has said that in the face of such refusals, procurers will have to think carefully about where they buy ammunition in the future. The armaments expert Matthias Zoller from Swissmem, the branch association of the Swiss machine, electrical and metal industry, told the broadcaster SRF: “The current legislation deprives the armaments industry of its livelihood… You can either produce abroad or you will go down economically in the medium term .”

