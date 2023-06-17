Home » Germany falls, Italy’s exports down after more than 2 years
Business

Germany falls, Italy’s exports down after more than 2 years

by admin
Germany falls, Italy’s exports down after more than 2 years

In the February-April 2023 quarter, compared to the previous one, exports decreased by 2.2%, imports by 6.5%. In April, exports decreased on an annual basis by 5.4% in monetary terms and marked a larger contraction in volume (-10.3%). The reduction in exports in value concerns both EU markets (-5.7%) and non-EU markets (-4.9%). Imports recorded a downward trend of 12.3% in value – much more marked for the non-EU area (-19.4%) than in the EU area (-5.6%) -, while in volume it shows a more contained drop (-4.8%). Among the sectors that contribute the most to the trend reduction in exports, we highlight: metals and metal products (-20.1%), pharmaceutical, chemical-medical and botanical items (-22.1%), refining products (-31 .7%) and chemical substances and products (-14.7%).

Exports of means of transport increased on an annual basis, excluding motor vehicles (+24.7%), motor vehicles (+30.1%) and machinery and appliances nec (+5.2%). On an annual basis, the countries that provide the greatest contributions to the decline in national exports are: Germany (-8.7%), Belgium (-23%) and the United Kingdom (-13.7%). Conversely, exports to the United States (+6.5%), Switzerland (+4.1%), Spain (+3.6%) and Turkey (+8.6%) grew. In the four months, exports recorded a tendential growth of 5.9%, to which the increase in sales of machinery and equipment nec (+14.2%), pharmaceutical, chemical-medical and botanical items (+17, 6%), motor vehicles (+22.7%) and food, beverages and tobacco (+10.5%).

Loading…

See also  The Youth League Committee of Jiafu Group launched the Red May theme group day and group building activities

You may also like

For Assocostieri, energy logistics as a strategic asset

Flood, Musumeci: “The government is not an ATM”....

Germany’s untapped potential in immigration

RCS: Cairo, international investors are asking to tighten...

Uruguay – News: Uruguay wants to melt down...

Belvedere of Palazzo Lombardia named after Berlusconi? Fontana...

Huawei: 5G provider from China – Huawei and...

FS Group: with RFI tenders for 600 million...

Interest rates: ECB raises interest rate to record...

Resolution 26 of 06/05/2023 – Outcome of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy