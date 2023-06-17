Ear wax plug, why it forms and how to uncork it

Cerumen is a typical secretion of the ear, but watch out: how much and how the plug is formed and for what reason. What to know to prevent it

It is often thought that this “problem” is connected to poor personal hygiene, but the factors that contribute to the onset of earwax are different. It must be understood that the earwax is a natural secretion and completely normal inside the ear, but it should be able to “slip” out spontaneously, thanks to hygiene and personal care, as well as the help of the little hairs we all have in this area. When the cork forms, however, the problem arises: how to prevent it and get rid of it?

In addition to blocking the ear canal and, consequently, making us feel weak and bad, the earwax plug can also be painful. It can cause a ringing sensation in the ears as well as dizziness. Preventing or eliminating it therefore becomes fundamental. Let’s find out the causes and how to act.

Why earwax plugs form in the ear and how to prevent it and get rid of it

Make sure that the formation of the plug does not depend on particular pathologies, such as, for example, seborrheic dermatitis or even psoriasis in some cases, the problem could lie in our habits. There are some incorrect behaviors, in fact, that favor the secretion of earwax.

First of all, wash your ears with too much water: this secretion, in fact, will absorb the liquid, as if feeding on it, and will end up “growing”, as if it were inflated. Also poor hygienehowever, or incorrect cleaning can favor the formation of the cork. Let’s think about when, with the cotton swab, instead of removing the earwax we push it to the bottom.

When the problem is not “serious” e the cap is still removable at home, it will be sufficient to obtain the classics at the pharmacyand drops based on oils or glycerin or “lavaggetti”. Once inserted into the channel, it will be necessary to keep the head tilted until we realize that the earwax begins to melt. At this point we can proceed to remove the plug and clean up the canal.

If, on the other hand, the situation is now unmanageable since the earwax has “solidified” to the point of not being compromised by the drops or washings, it is necessary consult a specialist. He will act to free the ear without the risk of hurting us, which could happen if we persist in trying alone.