“It is becoming clear that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s statement that Hermes cover is already being capped is not true: the cover policy for China is still open,” said Christian Leye, economic policy spokesman for the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, to Reuters, alluding to statements von Baerbock on a trip to Asia in April. Leye added that it was good that the increasing confrontation between China and the West was not yet reflected in the way Hermes Cover was awarded. The federal government is practicing “strategic ambiguity in dealing with China“, the rhetoric is becoming sharper, the practice in retail is unchanged.