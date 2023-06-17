A school in Uganda was attacked by anti-government armed forces, killing dozens of people_International News_News Center-News

10
- Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda – Xinhua English.news.cn news
- At least 40 dead in Ugandan school terror attack Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- 40 killed in Uganda school attack Lianhe Zaobao
- A school in Uganda was attacked by anti-government armed forces and at least 25 people were killed-International-Instant World| Sin Chew Daily
- Allegiance to IS group attacks Ugandan school, killing 25 and seriously injuring 8 | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News