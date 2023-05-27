Concentrating on projects and taking multiple measures to expand investment_Shenyang Daily Reading_News Center_Shenyang Net

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Haiying)On May 26, Wang Xinwei, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a special meeting of the Municipal Party Committee to listen to reports on the construction of major projects, analyze existing problems, and deploy the next step.

Wang Xinwei pointed out that we have thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and insisted on promoting high-quality projects with high-quality projects in accordance with the requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Quality development, major project construction is strong and effective. Project construction is the “lifeline” of high-quality development. It is necessary to further strengthen goal orientation, problem orientation, and effect orientation, focus on projects, take multiple measures to expand investment, and consolidate project support for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. Planning reserves should be stepped up, in-depth research on policy orientation, adhere to efficient urban linkages, actively strive for support, pay more attention to leading enterprises, chain cluster development, and focus on infrastructure, industrial development, technological innovation, urban organic renewal, people’s livelihood security, etc. , Packaging and planning a batch of high-quality projects with large investment scale, high maturity and strong driving force. The construction of the project should be accelerated, the preliminary work should be vigorously promoted, the “green channel” for approval should be smooth, the guarantee of elements such as planning, land, energy use, and environmental impact assessment should be strengthened, and financial instruments should be innovated to support the construction of the project, so as to ensure that the project can be started and put into production as soon as possible, and more real objects will be formed. workload. Investment promotion efforts should be further strengthened, focusing on platforms such as Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shenyang High-tech Zone, and Huishan Economic and Technological Development Zone, relying on 35 urban core development sectors, leading enterprise supporting parks, and characteristic industrial parks, focusing on promoting shortcomings To supplement the chain of industries, extend the chain of advantageous industries, upgrade the chain of traditional industries, and build chains of emerging industries, we will make every effort to attract big players, especially deepen the cooperation between central and local governments, and promote the implementation of signed projects as soon as possible. More efforts should be made to optimize the environment, focus on promoting the reform of “submitting materials only once”, deepen “one online service” and “one online unified management”, continuously improve government services, improve R&D service platforms, productive service platforms, and daily service platforms, and guide all Level cadres bow down to be good “shop assistants” and provide specific, precise, and normalized service guarantees for project construction.

Wang Xinwei emphasized that responsibilities must be consolidated layer by layer to promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of project construction. We must adhere to the above-mentioned leadership, start with leading cadres at all levels, do it yourself, direct from the front, and strengthen mechanisms such as guarantee, dispatch, linkage, and notification. One project, one leader, one special class, one set of plans, one grasp to the end . It is necessary to strengthen front-line advancement, give full play to the role of the main battlefields of various regions, insist on tracking the progress of the time sequence at the construction site, solve difficult problems, and promote the implementation of work. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and assessment, continue to carry out “horse racing” activities around the four tracks of “four comparisons and four observations”, guide all parties to radiate the spirit of “fighting for reality”, and form a strong joint force to promote project construction. It is necessary to intensify publicity efforts, fully display the vivid scenes of project construction, and attract more investors to gather in Shenyang.

Before the meeting, Wang Xinwei led the participating comrades to observe the construction sites of the Liming Aviation Power Industrial Park and the Hunnan Science and Technology City project.

City leaders Yang Zhihong, Liu Xuhui, Duan Jiyang and Jian Biao participated.