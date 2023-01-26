Home Business Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.34% By Investing.com
Business

Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.34% By Investing.com

by admin
Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.34% By Investing.com
Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.34%

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.34%, while the index added 1.27%, while the index rose 1.53%.

The best performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which rose 6.48% or 26.40 points to trade at 433.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon (ETR:) was up 4.75% or 1.52 points to end at 33.65 and Zalando SE (ETR:) was up 3.19% or 1.33 points to 42.98 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius AG (ETR:), which fell 2.48% or 0.67 points to trade at 26.37 at the close. Rheinland AG (ETR:) declined 2.08% or 0.89 points to end at 41.86 and Vonovia SE (ETR:) was down 1.51% or 0.40 points to 26.10 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Evotec AG (ETR: ), which rose 6.89% to end at 18.92, Thyssenkrupp (ETR: ), which was up 4.71% to settle at 7.47 and Wacker Chemie ( ETR:) rose 4.09% to trade at 136.10 at the close.

The worst performers were Puma SE (ETR:) which was down 2.48% to 59.70 in late trade, TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 7.94 and Rational AG (ETR:) which was down 1.89% The closing price was 621.50.

The top performers on the Technology Index (TecDAX: ) were Evotec AG (ETR: ), which rose 6.89% to 18.92, Sartorius AG Vz (ETR: ), which was up 6.48% to settle at 433.90 and Infineon (ETR: ) rose 4.75% to close at 33.65.

See also  Shanghai Airport: Loss of 1.711 billion yuan in 2021_ Securities Times

The worst performers of the session were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 1.13% to 27.96 in late trade, SAP Corporation (ETR:) which lost 0.89% to settle at 105.00 and Qiagen NV (ETR:) which was down 0.85% to end at 105.00. The price is 45.71.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 458 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 212. At the same time, 89 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.19 percent to 17.90.

Gold futures options for February delivery fell 0.76%, or 14.70 points, to $1,927.90. For the rest of the futures, the March delivery WTI crude oil futures contract rose 1.52% (1.22 points), quoted at $81.37, while the March London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 1.58% (1.36), trading at $87.48.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.41%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.26%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.38% to 101.80.

You may also like

From Amundi comes a new climate ETF exposed...

Two parallel and synergistic models: open lab and...

Mass recall for Volvo: over 100,000 cars affected

Intel’s Q4 revenue in 2022 is $14.04 billion...

Agrovoltaic, the energy breakthrough that transforms agriculture

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) Q4 earnings per share...

Life cost? Pizza measures it. Here are the...

Ives, Wedbush on Tesla, Musk returns as a...

Buy back, that’s why banks and large companies...

A table to study together the various causes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy