Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.34%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.34%, while the index added 1.27%, while the index rose 1.53%.

The best performers of the session were Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:), which rose 6.48% or 26.40 points to trade at 433.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Infineon (ETR:) was up 4.75% or 1.52 points to end at 33.65 and Zalando SE (ETR:) was up 3.19% or 1.33 points to 42.98 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius AG (ETR:), which fell 2.48% or 0.67 points to trade at 26.37 at the close. Rheinland AG (ETR:) declined 2.08% or 0.89 points to end at 41.86 and Vonovia SE (ETR:) was down 1.51% or 0.40 points to 26.10 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Evotec AG (ETR: ), which rose 6.89% to end at 18.92, Thyssenkrupp (ETR: ), which was up 4.71% to settle at 7.47 and Wacker Chemie ( ETR:) rose 4.09% to trade at 136.10 at the close.

The worst performers were Puma SE (ETR:) which was down 2.48% to 59.70 in late trade, TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:) which lost 2.46% to settle at 7.94 and Rational AG (ETR:) which was down 1.89% The closing price was 621.50.

The top performers on the Technology Index (TecDAX: ) were Evotec AG (ETR: ), which rose 6.89% to 18.92, Sartorius AG Vz (ETR: ), which was up 6.48% to settle at 433.90 and Infineon (ETR: ) rose 4.75% to close at 33.65.

The worst performers of the session were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 1.13% to 27.96 in late trade, SAP Corporation (ETR:) which lost 0.89% to settle at 105.00 and Qiagen NV (ETR:) which was down 0.85% to end at 105.00. The price is 45.71.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 458 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 212. At the same time, 89 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.19 percent to 17.90.

Gold futures options for February delivery fell 0.76%, or 14.70 points, to $1,927.90. For the rest of the futures, the March delivery WTI crude oil futures contract rose 1.52% (1.22 points), quoted at $81.37, while the March London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 1.58% (1.36), trading at $87.48.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.41%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.26%, with a quotation of 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.38% to 101.80.